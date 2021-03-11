Fursday Thursday: Buster

Sandra Cone with the Humane Society of Pulaski County joins Fox 16 Good Day to introduce to a loving cat named Buster, who's looking for a forever home.

Buster is an orange and white 10 year old male cat with a sweet personality.

He would be happiest in a home where he was the only cat.

He would love to be someone's special lap kitty.

Buster arrived at the humane society of pulaski county in march with a pronounced limp and needed knee surgery, buster was also, as many housecats are, a bit overweight.

Once his surgery was done buster was placed on a strict diet and has been steadily losing weight.

Even though he really did not like dieting, buster remained a loving guy.

Buster will need to lose a bit more and keep his weight down to maintain his mobility.

His knees cannot cope with being overweight and jumping should be at a minimum.