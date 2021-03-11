Sen. Klobuchar comments on coronavirus relief package

And katie, back to you.

Both houses of the u?

"*s congress have passed the president's massive coronavirus relief package.

The plan now heads to president biden's desk to be signed into law.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live with details on the plan and reaction from senator amy klobuchar.

Anthony?

Katie and george... coming into office... president biden said his number one priority would be signing a relief package like this into law.

That's now on the verge of becoming a reality... after the house joined the senate in approving the american rescue plan this afternoon.

The package provides 14?

"* hundre*- dollar direct payments to americans making 75?

"* thousand dollars per year or less.

It also grants a 300?

"*dollar boot to weekly unemployment benefits through september... and a tax credit of up to 36?

"*hundred?

"* dollars per c other key elements include 130?

"* billion dollars to safey reopen schools... 14?

"*billion dollars for vaccine distribution... and 350?

"*billion dollars in aid to state and local governments.

Minnesota senator amy klobuchar tells me this is "i look at it this way.

We don't want to get through this pandemic and have dug ourselves into a hole so we can't crawl out.

We want to be able to one day go, 'okay, i'm going to a restaurant for a change,' because that restaurant is still going to be there, and there's help for restaurants in this bill."

While senator klobuchar and other democrats call this a great day for the american people... the bill passed without support from any congressional republican.

Congressman jim hagedorn says the plan contains ?

"* quote?

*- progressive wish list policies and pork barrel thanks anthony.

The white house says president biden will formally sign the