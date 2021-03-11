A K-9 WITH THE LIVINGSTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS RECEIVED A BULLET AND STAB PROTECTIVE VEST.
Livingston Sheriff's K-9 to receive bullet proof vest
Thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization called vested interest in k-9's, inc.
The k-9's name is hondo.
He is partnered with deputy sheriff mike wade and as a team they are certified in patrol, tracking and narcotics detection.
