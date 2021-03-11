Former heroin addict launches program to help those addicted

Stand Up Syracuse hopes to help people battle addiction by giving them a natural rush through exercise.

A central new york man is literally trying to put some muscle into a new movement to fight the heroin epidemic.

Rod: he's calling on businesses to follow the lead of a local gym.

As newschanel nine's christie casciano shows us, he is asking them to open their doors and offer opportunities to recovering addicts.

Because heroin is hitting too close to home.

Nat-sot john working out christie: it's been years, since 36 year old john dias has felt or looked this good.

His looks , his life, shattered by a powerful heroin addiction.

1: 53 john dias/stand up syracuse founder 1:53 it grabs a hold of your soul, things that i did and put my family through and my kids and their mom, i still can't believe i did it 2:06 now pumping iron and celebrating sobriety he credits to willpower, and support here at hercules gym.

3: 57 it released a lot of built up frustration with myself, my situation, what i felt like, everything disappeared as soon as i walked through the door here 4:14 but after 19 funerals, all overdose deaths, the personal toll got to be too much.

So dias decided it was time to step up, and launched stand up syracuse; a support network to encourage others in recovery to seek a natural rush from exercise, physical activity and volunteer work.

5:40 rita and pete, the owners here, i sat down and walked with them about that and that's when i opened up to them about my past.

They've been supportive ever since, they've let me put up fliers 5:54 and he formed another partnership with cuse pit crew, to help help socialize dogs in shelters.

10:50 i think it would be a great fit for people in recovery, because dogs offer people so much 10:53 nat-sot up of dog 10:55 physically they can lower blood pressure and be there for them, next to them in an emotional way and offer them companionship 11:05 christie standup here 22:30 prevention network is also on board.

They want more businesses to join this campaign, and they also want to change an image of how people perceive heroin addiction and how those in recovery see themselves 22:37 9:36 it affects everyone.

People have that bad stigma and that makes people using harder to 9:46 11: 52 whether its recoering service or reaching out to help the next person, it really is going to be a team effort in central new york 11:58 with the goal of building strong support for a road to recovery led by a man who has traveled it.

Christie casciano , newschannel nine.

Rod: for more information about stand-up syracuse, you can call prevention network at 315- 471-1359.

And on monday february 27th, at west genesee high school, there is more help for families fighting to overcome addiction.

Christie and newschannel nine's tammy palmer will be presenters of an event organized by the camillus community coalition on substance abuse, brining together a dozen agencies specializing in every facet of addiction.

