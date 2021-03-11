Undercover investigation leads to prostitution bust in Cumru

The owner of a day spa in Berks County has been arrested on prostitution charges.

complaints from the community have led to prostitution charges against the owner of a day spa in the mohnton area... and authorities say this investigation is not over.

Authorities say concerns from the community triggered this investigation... which led to a raid at samantha's day spa yesterday...

>>jim vasil: wendy, rob, the d-a says shoppers and store owners in that strip mall -- "the stabon pond plaza" knew what was going on.

In a few weeks time, their complaints were followed up on... leading to an arrest.

'>>reporter a massage parlor near mohnton -- shut down.

Police arrested 44- year-old maria bey on prostitution and related charges.

They say undercover detectives met with bey... who agreed to perform sexual acts for money...inside samantha's day spa on the 300 block of east wyomissing avenue.

>>john adams "we've had a history of these types of businesses promoting prostitution in our county.">>reporter district attorney john adams says the arrest comes after complaints from community members... saying people ?knew about the lewd acts happening inside.

>>john adams "places like this seem to come to our attention rather quickly.">>reporter the locks are now changed and the business -- closed down.

>>chief madison winchester "i was -- alarmed but pleased at the same time how many complaints we received."

>>reporter cumru township police chief madison winchester said he immediately saw feedback from nearby business owners during the sting.

>>chief madison winchester "there was a lot of looks, thumbs up, thankful waves."

>>chief madison winchester "they didn't know specifically why we were there, but they absolutely knew the reason we were there."

>>reporter police say more arrests could be on the way.

Until then, bey is out on bail.

>>jim vasil: chief winchester commended the da's office for its role in the investigation... as well as the township codes departments for effectively shutting the business down.

Live in cumru township,