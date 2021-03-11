Schmitt petitions to have removal hearing stopped

An Outagamie County judge is handling the issue but no word yet on when a hearing will be held.

Mayor Jim Schmitt's lawyer files a petition - to stop the hearing deciding Schmitt's future as mayor.

The political dispute that has engulfed Green Bay's city leaders is heading to court.

The case will be heard in brown county but outagamie county circuit court judge john desjardin will preside.

A judicial substitution was requested in this case.

An outside attorney had been hired to handle the petition requesting schmitt's removal from office.

The hearing on that petition was set for this monday, february 20th- at the next city council meeting in december the petition was filed by a green bay citizen.

It came after mayor schmitt pleaded guilty to campaign finance laws.

Yesterday, schmitt's lawyer filed a petition asking the judge to stop the removal hearing, it argues the council lacks the jurisdiction and authority to proceed because the petition fails to show any misconduct by schmitt that meets cause for removal.

The mayor's position is that the charges are related to his conduct as a private citizen and candidate for