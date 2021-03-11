Riggs Wants a Best Friend for Life
If you're looking to add a pet to the family the taylor >> if you are looking to add a pet to the family, taylor jones humane's society can make sure you get a healthy and happy pet to be a best friend.
Here with us now is melissa o'neal and riggs.
Y'all, this puppy, you have to see it.
Tell us about this munchkin, he is so cute?
>> he is one of those dogs, puppies that is going to grow up and be very interesting.
We have no idea what he is.
He has short legs, hound-dachshund butt.
>> squaty.
>> very sweet, eight weeks old.
Out going, loving and beautiful coat.
>> and tail keeps wagging.
He loves everybody.
>> sam is chuckling.
>> we don't know what the puppy is, who cares.
>> he is going to be medium size, dachshund legs.
>> he has taken a tour of the station.
Puppies grow out of it.
>> for a puppy, he is very out going and loving.
He has been around people because all he does, his tongue never stops.
>> do we know how old he is?
>> we are guessing eight, nine weeks old.
He is a baby, baby.
>> any brothers or sisters?
>> no.
Right now, anybody that wants to come volunteer and try to socialize, we have a few that need some work.
>> you tell me this and i am going to do that now on my day off.
>> you need to.
I'll play with puppy dogs.
>> we have some that really need socializing.
>> who doesn't love a back massage.
>> he sat in my lap in the son.
He is a good boy.
>> he is absolutely adorable.
>> remember our adoption fee is $70 for a dog, two sets of shots, rabies and worming and neutering when he is old enough.
>> looking for a new pet, see riggs along with all the other cute dogs and cats at taylor jones humane's society 2301