Riggs Wants a Best Friend for Life

If you're looking to add a pet to the family, Taylor Jones Humane Society can make sure you get a healthy and happy pet to be a best friend.

Here with us now is melissa o'neal and riggs.

Y'all, this puppy, you have to see it.

Tell us about this munchkin, he is so cute?

>> he is one of those dogs, puppies that is going to grow up and be very interesting.

We have no idea what he is.

He has short legs, hound-dachshund butt.

>> squaty.

>> very sweet, eight weeks old.

Out going, loving and beautiful coat.

>> and tail keeps wagging.

He loves everybody.

>> sam is chuckling.

>> we don't know what the puppy is, who cares.

>> he is going to be medium size, dachshund legs.

>> he has taken a tour of the station.

Puppies grow out of it.

>> for a puppy, he is very out going and loving.

He has been around people because all he does, his tongue never stops.

>> do we know how old he is?

>> we are guessing eight, nine weeks old.

He is a baby, baby.

>> any brothers or sisters?

>> no.

Right now, anybody that wants to come volunteer and try to socialize, we have a few that need some work.

>> you tell me this and i am going to do that now on my day off.

>> you need to.

I'll play with puppy dogs.

>> we have some that really need socializing.

>> who doesn't love a back massage.

>> he sat in my lap in the son.

He is a good boy.

>> he is absolutely adorable.

>> remember our adoption fee is $70 for a dog, two sets of shots, rabies and worming and neutering when he is old enough.

>> looking for a new pet, see riggs along with all the other cute dogs and cats at taylor jones humane's society 2301