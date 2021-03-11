Looking For Bargains To Help You Remodel Your Home?

>> you're watching "living well" on wmbd.

>> eight more days.

That's all we have left.

Not even the full eight until the spring home show begins and you will have a wonderful opportunity for one-stop shopping.

One boot you won't want to miss, the trouble free incorporated booth where you will find my guest, dave osborn.

Good to have you.

>> just in case there are viewers who haven't been to the home show, tell us about thing they can see or do.

>> there's roofing, electrical, plumbing and heating and cooling and a lot of craft type stuff out there as well.

Different types of thing like that and there's always something to eat out there.

>> you have to eat and shop.

>> yeah.

>> now, at your particular, you're offering pretty cool bargains for people interested in upgrading things.

Tell us what you will offer.

>> we have brand-new style of furnaces out there.

So we're going to be showing those.

I won't get into details.

You have to come out.

There's new furnaces and air conditioning.

More higher efficiency models.

I did bring one item.

This piece of pipe we have here today takes the place of an entire water softener.

Those people that, and the cool thing is you don't have to put salt in it.

You put in place and lasts from 15 to 20 years.

You don't have to carry the 40 pounds of salt.

Elderly people we have people are becoming elderly and can't carry the 40 pounds of salt.

We have a device that can take the place for 15 to 20 years, plus also you get smaller homes.

We can soften the water and it will protect all the fixtures in the home and everything else.

You put it in and walk away and not have to worry about it for 15 to 20 years.

How much is the cost?

>> it runs about $1,600.

It's not cheap but the material in it is what is so expensive.

It's the cost of a regular water softener but it's cheaper because you don't have to buy that salt.

>> which makes it nice.

Carrying it around, and sometimes you turn on the tap and you can be unpleasantly surprised.

>> some people don't like the flavor of the water.

This you won't even know the difference.

And so there's a whole bunch the things out there.

You're going to be out there with the weather with us.

>> if you would like to attend the spring home show.

Friday february 24th through 26th.

Saturday from 10:00 to 8:00.

Visit peoria home show.com.

Now in the meantime if you more questions for dave, stop by their location in pekin.

The address on your screen.