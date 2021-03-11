Pet Talk With Kitty: The Joys Of Having A Reptile For A Pet

Kitty Yanko is here to share more about why we should do just that.

I might be to blame for that, but in all fairness, they deserve a chance.

Sadly, they often get a bad rap.

Snakes, lizards, and chameleons...they can make great pets for people looking for an alternative to our usual furry friends.

>> reptiles can be a good choice for pets but in all fairness, they deserve a chance.

Kitty yanko is here to tell us why we should do just that.

>> great to be here.

>> you brought a different kind of guest today.

>> this is a chameleon.

A jackson type and came into the shelters when the owners couldn't keep him.

Not a real common thing we see at our shelter.

>> not at all.

>> he looks comfortable with you.

>> i get the sense he's had interaction and he's pretty social.

>> there are things we need to be careful of if you want to have a reptile for a pet.

What are the things we need to consider to determine if this is for you or not?

>> there's a lot to consider.

Chameleons have complex care.

I have to say up front.

I'm not an expert and don't have a lot of experience with them.

I know from doing research they do really, they shouldn't be with a first time pet owner.

We're talking about environment.

When we look at chameleons, we want to make sure they have air flow which is really good.

I brought an aquarium but they say the mesh or wire cages are better.

That's something that everybody would have, you know or could put together.

They also are very fragile.

Their little arms and legs are easily injured.

I don't know unless you have experience, i'm not sure they would do really well with young children.

>> i was going to say with the little one thats so cool.

Not everybody has their own chameleon.

>> again.

If you have parents who are experienced.

There are probably a lot of reptile folks watching and would do fine.

I would to warn people.

I feel bad for these guys, because they are interesting and people are attracted to the way they look but they require that specialized care, it's a matter like any pet, evelyn, just do your research.

Make sure you're ready for it so the pet doesn't end up suffering along the way.

>> how much does it cost to adopt him?

>> i believe it's 35.

My understanding is he may have a placement already.

Today i brought him because i wanted to talk about the care.

I don't know he's actually needing a home right now.

But they can always check at the shelter.

I did bring a spray bottle to make the point.

While he has water, he needs to be misted several times a day and that's how he gets moisture in the system.

>> does he prefer to swim around in the water?

>> not really.

I think they just, they will go in and kind of get a little wet but primarily, they get it from being misted.

Cricket is the diet so if you're not a fan of feeding live crickets to your pet, this may not be the one for you.

They also need calcium.

It's best to powder the cricket with calcium.

>> we appreciate those tips.

I was considering holding him but i thought he looked like he's more comfortable with you.

