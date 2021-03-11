Cause of McAllen House Fire Unknown

New details on a house fire in mcallen.

Officials say they're in the preliminary stages of their investigation as they work to find out what caused the fire.

This fire broke out at a home on the 3800 block of zinnia street, just off of ware road between buddy owens and dove around 8 this morning.

Captain cesar cadena of the mcallen fire department tells us crews arrived on the scene shortly after the initial call.

"we were able to extinguish it and contain it to the kitchen area of the house, there was nobody inside all the occupants did come out no occupants were hurt or or firefighters" cadena says there was one person at home during the time of the fire.

Two dogs were killed.

An investigation continues to determine the cause of the fire.