2-16 Sip & Saute by DeGennaro: Pie, Pie

Janet DeGennaro from Sip & Saute by DeGennaro makes Pie, Pie.

Julie from macaroni kid and a solution for dry skin from handy man dwight.

First we begin with in the kitchen with chef janet from sip and saute.

>> welcome.

>> hello.

It's in to see you, again.

>> now, chef you're making something today that you -- well, you call -- i would say pie pot.

>> by you say pie pie.

>> it's pie pie.

>> oh, good.

>> christy sent me an e-mail and said i believe the name of the rest committee incorrect.

I said no, it's pie pie.

It's dedicated in memory of a good friend of mine richard monerman.

This was his recipe.

And we're going to start with a smallpox of our grand lated jell-o.

And you can any flavor.

I will do cherry today.

Then your need your corresponding yogurt.

I do cherry yogurt.

You could do lemon or peach.

You mix the dry jell-o.

Your yogurt and your small container of your favorite kind of cool whip and that is all and then you are just going to mix this all together.

To make your pie pie.

And the last time i made this was actually for super bowl sunday.

I thought that we were going to need an entire pie pie to eat since my team didn't make it to the super bowl.

So that went over well.

And then once you get this made you were just simply going to put this in your favorite gram cracker crust which i'm using an oreo chocolate.

There's butter gram cracker crust.

There's regular.

There's plane.

There's maybe nine to 12 different gram cracker crust on the market.

You will put all this pie pie filling in here.

That's okay.

We're all good.

And then i have a -- put this in the refrigerator.

And level this out.

And let it get chilled where the jell-o sets up.

And then we'll just move this here.

Then we have an actual finish pie pie that's all set up hear.

Let me just get another place.

We're going to slice you a little pie, pie here.

>> real small piece.

This is really rich dessert, charlotte.

But this is one of these things that's addicting.

So when you get started eating and making pie pie, you're definitely addicted to it.

And you are hooked.

You're a for-lifer.

>> okay on the pie pie.

>>> it's really good for you because it has yogurt.

But you have the sugar content out of jell-o.

Isn't that nice and refreshing.

And experiment with the different jell-o and yogurt.

The different crust.

I takes less than a minute.

Trying ingredients, whip it up and you're done.

>> you can get the predone pie crust.

>> get the one ready to go.

Let's talk about sip and saw utah.

>> any up coming classes.

Not scheduled for march yet.

We're in the process.

We had a group in for valentines.

That was a lot of fun.

Just call and book it.

If you can't remember this recipe you can find a recipe for janet's pie on our web site as well as contact information for sip and saute.

It's pie pie.

>> pie pie.

>> pie pie.

>> it's about eight syllables.

>>> if you are hooked