The Secret to Beef and Cheddar Pie

What are you u all making for tirn i know what i'm making todd and sherry are here this is our sponsored segment.

This smells so good.

Now sherry, what are you cooking?

So this beef and cheddar pie one our family favorites that everyone loves really fun to help kids i don't really allow him in the kitchen.

He makes a big mess.

All right.

Todd standing back you and i really excited about this recipe.

You know they have everything you need to make something we're always cooking right now making this on woofl cook top allows me to simmer get temperature just right i've got a pound and quarter of lean ground beef with green pemer and onion just simmering that i'm going to pour in eight ounces of tomato sauce.

Then you can put in kufrp green beans you can use cash i've fresh that i've roasted.

Like sherry shurp super pom.

You actually can go and click in store we want you it try out recipe and see what works for you so agreed.

Not one of those places you want to walk in and walk out.

You want to stay and try everything you see.

Exactly.

Just a little salt and garlic salt here.

Easy.

This comes together quick will.

You do want to let it simmer for about ten minutes i will turn this down here.

While that's simmering i will scoot over here a little bit.

We've taken a package of crescent rolls just basic from store come into triangle and put them in pie pan.

Just lay them all in.

Then you push corners together.

Get it so it's an even crust.

And then at this point you lightly beat an edge and take a cup of sharp cheddar cheese.

Yeah we'll save that other half.

Mix this into the egg.

Uh-huh.

And then we want to spread that along the bottom of the crust.

I thought maybe this was good time for todd to help but not.

Not yet.

Not so.

> not quite.

He gets to help with eating.

Not quite yet.

I know todd is also helping with huge president's day sale that's going on.

We've got a lot going on this weekend.

What are you doing, todd?

On the appliances we have some great rebates.

You can save it's called a double dip rebate.

If you were to buy 4 pieces ge profile you can 600 backs and 400 backs from us because we're matching rebates.

We are doing huge mattress sales one of our bigger weekends.

Perfect sleeper half price saving money tempic up to $600 seeley adjustables.

So we've got great stuff going ongoing to busy this its time if you're in the sleeping weapon it's worst you this feel good all daytime to get a new mattress this is place to do.

You're putting more cheese on top.

Double the cheese and then, we're going to spring that he will with a little paprika.

Right on top of the cheese.

Right on top for some color.

Okay.

Then we're going to stick that in our wolf convection oven over here.

With a convection oven?

>> standard ovens can cook from bottom up.

And that's how, get cooks that have burnt bottom asks soft tops, convection moves air armor quicklygoing to cook from outside in.

Not my fault.

It's the oven when i burn the cookies the oven.

This is what it looks like when it's finished.

This is is so fun it looks pretty great at that take if you're taking tune event or a neighbor or anything like that.

And then you just serve it.

A lovely look i slaved away for hours.

That took us several minutes to put together.

I know sop then oh me gosh gorgeous job you need right equipment to make they are having that president's day sale.

We'll put recipe there.

Thank you so much for sharing speaking share i know what i'm doing in the break.

Talking to you're allowed to eat.

We'll