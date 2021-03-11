Sunday Newsmaker: Kim Spletter (part 2)

Kim talks about her fight against Parkinson's Disease and her experience undergoing a clinical trial.

>> reporter: we are talk withing kim from frederick under going a clinical trial at the university of maryland for treatment of parkinson's.

So, as you were talking to your doctor and he explained this he told you no pressure.

How long du have to think about this?

>> took me a couple months i needed to do as much research even though there was a lot.

It was done this surgery was done old fashion way many years ago and stopped because deep brain stimulation was more effective.

Once my friends and family were on board to agree, it made my decision easy.

After a couple of months we talked.

And they agreed, you know i said it was what i wanted to do.

They said it was up to me.

It made it easy.

>> now is it one initial treatment.

Do you go back?

What is it like and we will get now describe the process.

>> it is one time you go in.

But while i was there i had 14 treatments to the brain.

>>youed with ultrasound.

>> yekt.

>> and what is that like?

What is the feeling the sensation?

>> you have to go to the tube.

You are all -- your head is fastened to the table so you can't move.

With the actual ultrasound itself, sound waves you feel hot, high temperature of heed in your head.

Intense.

But no pain.

>> really.

>> heat.

>> my head felt hot for like a week.

I'm sure it wasn't but it felt that way.

>> how quickly after the treatment could you begin to steel see or tell?

You are not in twilight you are awake.

My neurologist was on the side of me and do tests they take me out of the tube and do tests.

Immediately i saw the difference.

>> wow.

>> what -- did you spent out to you most?

>> strength i had in my left leg again.

>> the doctor could put all his weight on my leg and i could hold it up.

>> how long of the time period were the 14 treatments.

>> whole procedure took four hours.

>> one time you were -- done.

>> so guin the one time.

I had 14 a soncasion i call it zaps.

I had 14 zaps and it creates a permanent lesion in my brain the signals that were crossed can't make the connection anymore.

>> now once you adjust treatments when you came home how mal activities we saw on th video?

>> about a week.

>> i had a headache for awhile.

It makes sense.

>> really.

>> but about a week.

Amazing.

>> were you -- did you have trepidations as far as, all right.

If i want to go to karate class i will go see what i can do were you holding your breath?

>> may be a bit at first.

>> i had this procedure and i didn't want to do anything that would hurt it.

They didn't know much about it it had not been done but i figured fifelt good it was time to go.

>> yea.

As you got into it more