NYC man hopes to honor former Chiefs player Joe Delaney

A COMMUNITY CAMPAIGNIS PUSHING TO MAKE SUREONE CHIEFS PLAYER ISNEVER FORGOTTEN.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORGABRIELLA PAGAN SHOWSUS THE IDEA TO HONOR"JOE DELANEY" --AND HOW DELANEY'SWIDOW FEELS ABOUT THISTRIBUTE.TENS OF THOUSANDS OFCHIEFS FANS TRAVELALONG A STRETCH OF 435WHICH LEADS TOARROWHEAD.A MAN WHO HAS NEVEREVEN LIVED IN KANSASCITY NOW HAS ENOUGHSIGNATURES AND ISPUSHING THE MISSOURIDEPARTMENT OFTRANSPORTATION TO HAVEIT NAMED AFTER FORMERCHIEFS PLAYER JOEDELANEY.Adam JasseyAnd for those who don't knowwho Joe Delaney is that's ahuge part about what this is allabout-he has been largelyforgotten."ADAM JASSEY WAS BORNAND RAISED IN LONGISLAND NEW YORK.HIS PARENTS LIVED INKANSAS CITY FOR A FEWYEARS IN THE SIXTIES.THEY LOVED IT SO MUCHTHEY WANTED TO TAKE APIECE OF KC BACK HOME-SO THEY RAISED THEIRNYC KIDS AS DIE HARD KCSPORTS FANS.Jassey"It's been great it's like abadge of honor and I passed iton to my son Brett who is nowa third generation Kansas Cityfan in New York named afterGeorge Brett."JASSEY'S TRUE PASSIONFOR THE CHIEFS BEGAN IN19-81 WHEN JOE DELANEYWAS DRAFTED-AND THETEAM STARTED HAD ITSFIRST WINNING SEASON INYEARS.Jassey" he ran for over 1000 yards,he made the Pro bowl and itwas a reason to get excitedthat he was going to turn thefortune of the Chiefs around."INSTANTLY BECOMINGTHEN 9-YEAR-OLD ADAMJASSEY'S FAVORITEPLAYER ON THE CHIEFS.LEARNING THE NEWS HE'DTRAGICALLY - YETHEROICALLY DIED IN 1983IN LOUISIANA, STAYEDWITH HIM FOREVER...... AND HAS CULMINATEDTO MAKING SURE HISLEGACY LIVES ON IN THECITY THAT FIRSTINTRODUCED HIM TODELANEY.Jassey" I was devastated because itwas the loss of my favoriteplayer on the Chiefs, as I gotolder and I realized thesacrifice that he made to tryand save those children fromdrowning and he didn't evenknow how to swim and he stillwent into those waters to tryand do that, kids he didn'teven know,it just made me realize what aselfless hero he is and it's themost heroic thing that I'veever seen any person, athleteor otherwise, ever do."JOE DELANEY WASMARRIED TO HIS WIFECAROLYN AND HAD THREEYOUNG GIRLS AT THE TIME.Delaney" we just grew up childhoodfriends that ended up in highschool dating and gettingmarried right out of highschool and I guess Joe wasjust the love of my life I wouldnever ever remarry and I knowI would never love anyone likeI loved Joe."IT'S BEEN NEARLY 38YEARS SINCE HEDROWNED.Carolyn Delaney/Wife of JoeDelaney" just warms my heart forsomeone to be Looking up toJoe like that and thinkingabout him now and he wastheir hero back then and still[is] their hero today."AT ARROWHEAD,GABRIELLA PAGAN, 41ACTION NEWS.JASSEY MAILED THEAPPLICATION WITHLEGISLATIVESPONSORSHIP FROMREPRESENTATIVEYOLANDA YOUNG THISAFTERNOON.ACCORDING TO MODOT --THE PETITION HAS MORETHAN ENOUGHSIGNATURES TO BE TAKENINTO CONSIDERATION.