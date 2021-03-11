Rochester Diversity Council weighs in on Chauvin trial

City.

Jury selection is underway in the trial of former minneapolis police officer derek chauvin.

He's accused of second?

"*degree murder and second?

"*degree manslaughter in the death of george floyd.

Kimt news three's mary peters is live at the rochester diversity council with a look at the likely impact of the case here in rochester.

Mary?

Katie and george ?

"* yes, i spoke with the executive director of the rochester diversity council dee sabol and she says this case could have a huge impact on our community... hopefully for the better.

On tuesday, three jurors were selected for the trial.

As this case unfolds, sabol says we will all be able to watch because of its prominence and visibility.

She hopes this case will result in legislation on the federal level regarding the use of deadly force.

Until that happens, sabol says it will be very difficult for local communities to take a look at their police practices.

She says it's important to view this case i can't overstate the importance of everyone talking about this and this having raised visibility and awareness to a certain extent.

Because the only way we make change is to have discussion and understand the viewpoints of others.

Sabol wants to remind us we each have different feelings about this trial and it's important we keep that in mind during conversations.

Live in rochester... thanks, mary.

Opening statements for the trial are expected