D51 Foundation Receives $21,100 from The Giving Club

At this& > today the 'district 51 foundation' received a large pile of 100-dollar checks from "the giving club."

The amount of money totaling more than 20- thousand dollars.

In case you didn't catch that, the 'district 51 foundation' received a total of 20- thousand-and- 100 dollars.

This is 'the giving clubs' largest-ever quarterly gift given to date.

The 'district 51 foundation' says this money will help support the more than 22- thousand children in mesa county schools.

"we specifically use that money to support two things.

The first thing is technology for students, we think it's important for out students in mesa county to have great technology and computers.

We also support