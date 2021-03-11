Tax return scams

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood warns of possible scams targeting W2 tax returns.
BBB of Acadiana Warns of Tax Scams this Season
KADN
BBB of Acadiana Warns of Tax Scams this Season
Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood warns of possible scams targeting W2 tax returns.
Mississippi attorney general ji- hood warns of possible scams- targeting w-two tax returns.- according to the i-r-s, scammer- are combining two common scams- into- one.- first, they pose as the - companies c-e-o and ask for - copies of the w-two form, - from an h-r employee.
They then- follow up with an urgent- request to transfer a large sum- - - - of money to a bank account- controlled by the scammers.
- hood urges residents to remembe- that when they receive- sudden or unexpected request- like this through email, it - may be a fake account.
Employee- should always confirm by- phone that this is a legitimate- request.
Tax refund fraud - increased nearly 50 - percent in
BBB of Acadiana Warns of Tax Scams this Season