Tax return scams

Mississippi attorney general ji- hood warns of possible scams- targeting w-two tax returns.- according to the i-r-s, scammer- are combining two common scams- into- one.- first, they pose as the - companies c-e-o and ask for - copies of the w-two form, - from an h-r employee.

They then- follow up with an urgent- request to transfer a large sum- - - - of money to a bank account- controlled by the scammers.

- hood urges residents to remembe- that when they receive- sudden or unexpected request- like this through email, it - may be a fake account.

Employee- should always confirm by- phone that this is a legitimate- request.

Tax refund fraud - increased nearly 50 - percent in