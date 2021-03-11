Romo Out in Dallas

Back..

The cowboys have some decisions to make when it comes to the quarterback position..

And specifically tony romo..

It's obvious that dak prescott is the starter going forward..

So it doesn't make financial sense to keep an aging quarterback on the roster who makes more than 20-million dollars..

With that being the case..

Jerry jones and the front office has to decide if they want to trade romo..

Or release him outright..

It's being reported that romo thinks they'll release him..

And that he's focused on teams like the houston texans who are a quarterback away from being a contender..

We'll bring you more details on this story