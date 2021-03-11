What is a Heart Attack and What Can You Do to Save a Life?

Snow on thursday.

>> glen: quite a roller coaster ride.

>> dan: we're going to get another bunch of snow in the mountains.

>> glen: thanks.

>>> when someone has a heart attack, there's only a short time to react.

>> surae: i'm here with dr. meredith.

Thank you for being here.

It is heart awareness month.

The month of february.

So i don't think we can talk too much about how to be prepared and know the signs.

>> guest: that's right.

You can never be too prepared for a heart attack.

>> surae: especially it being the number one killer for men and women.

Talk about some of the signs.

And there are also different types of heart attacks.

>> guest: yeah, that's correct of the first of all, the signs of a heart attack, the most common thing we see are some type of discomfort or pain in the chest, the jaw, the neck, the shoulders, maybe in the upper part of the abdomen.

Shortness of breath usually goes along with that.

The and sometimes patients can feel nauseated.

They can vomit, feel light headed, even pass out.

Any patient needs to be aware not every heart attack has those symptoms. >> surae: you hear the description it feels like an elephant is standing on your chest.

>> guest: that would be the typical but not every heart attack.

>> surae: we talked about the widow maker, which is very, very severe.

>> guest: right, when someone suspects they may be having a heart attack, what they need to do immediately is get to an emergency room.

And the reason is, the most important test you can get a an ekg.

Its one of the cheapest low-tech types of medical tests available.

It's been around for over 100 years.

Yet it's still crucial.

It's the most critical thing you done within minutes.

Suspecting that you're having a heart attack.

So get the ekg.

And the ekg helps us determine whether it's a stemmy heart attack or not.

>> surae: what does that mean?

>> guest: we describe the pattern on the ekg.

It helps us decide if this is the type of heart attack that needs to immediately be taken to the heart cath lab where we open a blocked artery.

Or if we can use medications to help stabilize the patient and settle down and later on we worry what to do as far as the blocked artery.

>> surae: who would be a good candidate for someone requesting an ekg?

What are some of the smaller signs instead of, you know, obviously if you have a heart attack, it's a little too late.

>> guest: one of the great things about an ekg, it's so inexpensive.

We use it a lot in the emergency room when someone comes in with symptoms that might be etassociated with ahea attack.

It's such a good test, we would do that.

Anybody who is having even nausea, vomiting, sore throat, we say anything between the knows and the naval, is worthy of checking an ekg, because that's the extent.

That's the range where you can have symptoms of a heart attack.

>> surae: and shortness of breath is a sign.

>> guest: always.

That would be in the list of possibilities for a heart attack.

>> surae: okay.

With more information, where can we find you?

>> guest: well you can always go to the intermountain heart institute website.

Or you can ask your doctor.

>> surae: excellent.