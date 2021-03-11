United Health Care Centers

And what are the symptoms of computer vision syndrome?

>> alex: our eyesight is something many of us take for granted.

It's important to get our eyes checked regularly starting at an early age.

But at what age should a parent start getting their child's vision checked?

We have an optometrist here.

Doctor, so good to talk to you.

I love talking about this.

>>> thank you, alex.

Thank you for having me here.

>> alex: of course, of course.

It's really important for parents to know, when should we start getting our kid's eyes checked.

>>> i like to tell my new parents that babies, just like they learn to walk and talk, their vision is something that they learn to do.

Babies usually are not born with the ability to focus or use their eyes together.

That's something they learn.

So we recommend that babies have their eyes checked at six months of age.

And if everything is normal, then every two years after.

>> alex: what are some of the signs and symptoms of vision problems at an early age?

>>> when they're young, most of the problems include light sensitivity.

If you take them outside, they'll be very sensitive to the light.

They might also have redness, tearing.

And you might notice their eyes turning in or out.

Those are all signs.

Now, as they get older, for example if you have a pre-schooler or someone in elementary school, they might have trouble recognizing their cs, shapes, or they might have trouble reading.

Those could all be signs of vision problems. >> alex: good to keep in mind.

As an adult, how often should we check our vision?

Because we don't very often.

>>> right.

In early adulthood, i would say from 19-40, every two years if your eyes are healthy.

>> alex: every two years, even if they're healthy?

>>> even if they're healthy.

A lot of times, early symptoms of vision problems, you don't realize that you have a minor prescription.

However, having your eyes checked for even a minor prescription or the health hec future any progression.

>> alex: yes, yes.

>>> it's important to remember after the age of 55, especially 65, it's important to have your eyes checked on a yearly basis.

Because certain diseases such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataracts and even diabetic problems occur at that age.

>> alex: we have a little video that we're gonna check out right now and then we'll talk about it afterwards, okay?

Let's check out this video.

>>> one form of diabetic retinaopathy is called npdr. npdr occurs when diabetes damages small blood vessels within the retina.

These vessels start to leak both fluid and blood, gradually causing the retina to thicken or swell.

Overtime, the swelling or edema thickens the retina, causing the vision to become blurred.

>> alex: there's so much more to learn about this.

It's fascinating and something that we really should keep in mind.

What exactly can happen when you start to see those?

My mom gets that all the time.

She gets the little red veins and her eyes get red as if they're full of blood.

>>> with diabetes, one of the early signs of diabetes in the eyes is a lot of times patients aren't aware that they have any complications.

Because they might not have symptoms. if you're a diabetic, two things are very important to remember.

One is that you should try to keep your sugar as stable as possible.

And the second is to have your eyes checked on an annual basis.

Because the early signs of diabetes sometimes do not have any symptoms. >> alex: yes, yes.

>>> now, as the diabetes progresses, especially if you've had it for over 5-10 years, your risk goes significantly higher.

And so patients might notice that they have black spots in their vision.

They might notice that their vision blurs in and out.

And they might even notice that the central part of their vision is distorted.

And so sometimes when we catch it later on, it's harder for the ophthalmologist to treat it.

>> alex: okay, so definitely keep that in mind.

You also offer an array of glasses, even for the little ones.

>>> yes.

For children when they have their vision checked, we have a different variety of glasses.

We also offer sunglasses.

It's really important to protect your eyes from the sun.

Living here in the valley, our summers have heavy sunlight and that can effect your vision over time.

Certain diseases as you get older such as cataracts and macular degeneration can be affected by sun exposure.

>> alex: you think kids in sunglasses are cute, but it's actually super important.

We have about 30 seconds, but i don't want to leave you without talking about the importance of making sure our kids don't get computer screens too much.

And how much it effects their eyes and their vision.

>>> yes, we're either on a smart phone, tablet or computer a lot now.

And especially with our children, one of the things that we need to do is learn to limit the screen time.

So if the child's been on the computer or tablet for 20-30 minutes, the key thing is to make them take a break.

And you want to limit the screen time to no more than two hours a day.

And that includes a tablet, phone or tv.

Okay, so it does effect their vision.

And really quickly, because i know we're out of time.

But what are the symptoms?

>>> redness, blinking excessively, their eyes are tearing, they might complain of headaches or their eyes feeling fatigued.

