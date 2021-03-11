Moffie Movie (2021) - Kai Luke Brummer, Ryan de Villiers, Matthew Vey

Moffie Movie - Official Trailer _ HD _ IFC Films - Plot synopsis: The year is 1981 and South Africa's white minority government is embroiled in a conflict on the southern Angolan border.

Like all white boys over the age of 16, Nicholas Van der Swart must complete two years of compulsory military service to defend the apartheid regime.

The threat of communism and "die swart gevaar" (the so-called black danger) is at an all-time high.

But that’s not the only danger Nicholas faces.

He must survive the brutality of the army -- something that becomes even more difficult when a connection is sparked between him and a fellow recruit.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus starring Kai Luke Brummer, Ryan de Villiers, Matthew Vey, Stefan Vermaak, Hilton Pelser release date April 9, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD)