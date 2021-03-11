Woman finds passion in making brides feel special

A woman is using her gift of design to create special moments that will never be forgotten.

It's wonderful when your job isn't a job at all, but a way in which you find you're living out your purpose every day.

For the last story in my from the heart series, i met a woman who's using her gift of design to create special moments that will never be forgotten.

Neesey payne/wdbj7: think about all the work that goes into making a bride feel perfect on her special day.

From the pair of earrings, to the wedding dress, all the way down to the right pair of shoes - the vision is all in the details.

Terrisa vaughn is one of those people who turns brides' dreams into reality.

So, it's no surprise that she would own a business called her perfect day.

One of terrisa's specialties is creating custom gowns.

Terrisa vaughn/owner of her perfect day: "i started sewing when i was a teenager and just loved it.

I love fabric.

I get excited in a fabric store.

I used to take my little sisters all the time.

They hated going because they know i'll be in there all day just looking at fabrics.

And i can see a fabric and i'll be like this is what i want to do with this fabric."

Neesey payne/wdbj7: there's a lot of time that goes into creating the perfect gown.

Every stitch is a labor of love.

But the exciting part is when it's time for the big reveal!

Terissa vaughn: i think that's the best part -- seeing them in the finished work and just loving it.

Neesey payne/wdbj7: that's when terrisa gets confirmation that she's walking in her purpose.

Terrisa vaughn: and then you're like ok lord, you have me here for a reason this is what i was meant to do.