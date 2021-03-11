Family shares life, legacy of man killed at SPEEDVEGAS

The Clark County Coroner's office released the cause of death for the driving instructor who was riding in the passenger seat.

New details were released Tuesday about a fiery crash that killed two people at SPEEDVEGAS Sunday.

N: >> we always say that fuel runs through his veins like i think theres more of that then theres actually blood )) ((kirsten joyce)) >> one of the men who died in a fiery crash at speed vegas over the weekend will be buried this afternoon.

The coroners says 59-year old gil ben-kely was killed by "blunt chest injuries".

His death classified as accidental.

((kirsten joyce)) >> reporter katie boer had an exclusive interview with his family--sharing with us how they want him to be remembered.

((katie boer)) >> gil ben-kely was passionate.

He loved life and he lived it with purpose.

And more than anything--he loved his family, fast cars and elvis.

((katie boer)) indy cars... formula-1... even exotic luxory vehicles... ((nat pop of race car on speed vegas track )) gil ben-kely was a driver of anything on wheels.

((s - 03:47 he just lives and breathes fuel :49 ... n: we always say that fuel runs through his veins :53 ---- stitch --- :02 like i think theres more of that then theres actually blood :05 )) his two children...nathal ie and shon say their father made living life look easy.

From his office...to the tool box... even the cement floor in his garage... ben-kely's life was a tribute to cars--especially ferraris.

((06:37 s - he wasnt so flashy or that flamboyant :41 but once he turned on -- he took the room :43 n - he took the room :45 )) the 59-year old was tragically killed in a freak accident, riding as a passenger and driving instructor when this lambourgini aventador crashed and burst into flames at speed vegas sunday.

((quick nat pop of him getting into orange lambo)) this exclusive video -- showing him getting into the very same car he died in just days before the accident.

((n 04:55 i couldnt in retrospect --thinking about it -- i couldnt picture him growing old :00 --- stitch --- 5:33 i mean it's his way i think if theres any other way i dont think he wouldnt put it together :40 )) ((07:06 s - thats the only way..ya know?

:09 he went out with his hair on fire :10 )) simply....ben-kely lived life like he was going 140 miles per hour.

Their father recolated to the states from isreal to become a small businuess owner, a real estate agent...even a professional race car driver once featured on this italian cover of "car and driver".

((s 10:26 he was untoucable :27 he was an untoucable guy :29 ....nothing could stop him :33 )) not even cancer.

((n - 06:05 he had double masectamies :06 ... he would call his scare.

He would call...he'd say he got into a fight with a tiger :12 because he had the...s: the tow big scars :15 n cause thats himi :16 it has to be big it has to be bold :20 )) espeically...if he could look like elvis.

Twice diagnosed in 16 years--breast cancer may have become his craziest races of his life.... certainly it wouldnt't be his last.

(( s - 04:32 he really was born to race :34 and i believe he only would've wanted to go out this way :40 )) shon says his dad grabbed life by the horns like the last car he drove.

The lambourgini motto -- "raging bull".

But he probably would have prefered his last ride...in a red ferrari.

((14:49 oh he's pissed :50 hes pissed :51 )) ((katie boer)) ben-kely leaves behind his two childen and his wife of 37 years, antonella.

Obviously a very tough time for them.

If you'd like to help--we've posted a link to the families go fund me page on our website las vegas now.com.

Ben-kely's funeral is today at 1pm at the king david cemetary.

The family wanted to "invite the world"...saying that's what their dad would have wanted.

