Division Tournament Basketball Highlights - 2/16/2017

Vardaman..

Region 4-1a district tournament..hami lton boys facing houlka..

Early on for hamilton..

Laderrick despenza gets ball inside... scores off the glass..

More from the lions..

Off the inbounds pass...juante bankhead gets ball..

Drains the corner three..

Hamilton extends lead to 5-2..

Houlka responds here..smoody turner finds keshun buchanan in the corner... he drains a three..

Ties game..

More from the wildcats..madariu s hobson gets the steal..

Comes down the other end..

Gets the reverse lay in and scores..

Houlka advances to the division title game, 70-49.

Final game of the evening in vardaman..

Coffeeville boys facing smithville..

Early on for the pirates..stanavio us spearmen gets ball..

Corner three..

That's good... 3-0 coffeeville up early... more from the pirates..

Off the miss by zavion jones..

Spearmen would get loose ball..

Drains another three..

Smithville's turn here..

Down 10- 0..dee moore would get ball..

He drains a three..

Cuts lead to seven..

More from the noles..heath noe would get ball..

He answers with a three..

Coffeeville wins, 73-42.

Staying in vardaman now..

Houlka girls facing the vardaman lady rams..

Early on for houlka..

Tynea kelly gets ball..

She drains the jumper... lady wildcats up 2-0 early..

More from the lady rams..

Wooten throws down court..rinautica armstrong gets it and scores..

Fast forward to the 4th - monica wright gets ball..

Drains the three..houlka leads by 2.

Last chance for the lady rams..

10 seconds left...caroline casey misses the corner three..

Lady rams fall 38- 34..

The final to houlka..

North pontotoc hosting the 4-3a tournament..the host lady vikings leading arch rival south pontotoc 19-10 at the half..

3rd quarter the lady cougars on the break the pass to ashley brasher for the layup to cut it to 21-14... back come the the lady vikings on the fast break to quay woods 24- 14... it was 33-24 after three..

North pontotoc pulled away.....leah jones picks up the loose ball and tosses it in... .they go on to win 48-30 north pontotoc hosting the division 4-3 a tourney.... early action aberdeen with the steal and the fast break...kristin metcalf 2-nothing lady dawgs..

Back come the lady troopers..it goes to summer rae price...from three point land yes...3-2 lady troopers..

Aberdeen surged to the lead... the steal by tamarah sykes and the layup 14-6 aberdeen..

Aberdeen