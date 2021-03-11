PSU Softball gearing up for Big Ten / ACC Challenge

Overtime.

In nittany nation, the penn state softball team geras up for the big ten /acc challenge after a long weekend of action.

Josh berrian has more.

Intro: coming into 2017 and looking to build momentum off of one of the best seasons in penn state softball since 2011, the nittany lions started off this season on the road as participants in the lsu tournament.

Other than their upset over then fourth ranked lsu, the team dropped four games, but head coach amanda lehotak says there's no need to get discouraged right now.

Lehotak: "the good thing about opening weekend is there is a lot of weekends after that, so it's only going to prepare us.

We can come back and be like, okay, this is where we failed, this is where we were strong.

These are sustainables, this is weak.

Now i think we're going to look towards one another to help kind of get to the next step."

Track: psu will now head to atlanta for their first appearance in the big ten/acc challenge and won't play their first home game until mid-march.

Most teams would dread being on the road for that long, but the players don't look at it that way.

Miller: "playing at somebody elses field is more like a challenge.

You're not in your own comfort zone and like coach was saying we do drills every day that make us uncomfortable.

So, we're very used to being uncomfortable."

Dubois: "why can't we go and perform in their place and then we can prove ourselves there.

We don't have to be home to win.

We can go on the road and show everyone what we have."

Outro: coach lehotak says the goal is to focus on the process as the blue and white look to turn things around against georgia tech friday.

First pitch is set for 3pm.

In state college i'm josh berrian for nittany nation.

