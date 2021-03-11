McAuley clinches another conference title

Full Court Friday (2/10/17)
WCIA
Scores and highlights
Also in joplin.
City rivals.
Thomas jefferson home against mcauley.1st quarter.
Warriors on the run.
Brendyn taylor pass ahead to collin lowry for the layup.
Mcauley up 8-2.
The cavaliers hanging tough.
Zach spriggs.
Off the dribble.
Righ to the basket.
But mcauley maintaing that lead.
Again on the run.
Tommy doyle ahead to a streaking brendn taylor for the layup.
Jake doyle had 18 points.
Mcauley wins 70-49.
And they clinch their 3rd straight ozark 7 conference title as they improve to 21-4.
These teams will meet again next week in districts.
Also
Scores and highlights