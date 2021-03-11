With Regular Season Winding Down Every Point Matters for UVM

Erin with two weekend series to go in the regular season, vermont men's hockey in the hunt for an opening round bye in this years hockey east tournament ..

They're at b-c this weekend.since the conference tournament expanded to include all teams in 2014, vermont's never skipped the opening round of the tournament..

Right now, vermont only four points out of second place ..

Top four, get the bye..

With success comes a target ..

And it's something the catamounts are feeling..

Brady shaw says: we haven't been a top contender the past couple years and i think teams maybe see vermont on the schedule and maybe take us lightly and our early success this year kind of stopped that from happening so i think we get teams a games this year and we have to bring ours to be