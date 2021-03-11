Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Now's the time! COVID-19 vaccine appointments are in 'ample' supply

Credit: ABC Action News
Duration: 01:45s 0 shares 1 views
Now's the time! COVID-19 vaccine appointments are in 'ample' supply
Now's the time! COVID-19 vaccine appointments are in 'ample' supply

If you’ve been waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you may be in luck.

Local leaders on both sides of the bay tell ABC Action News there are ample appointments available for those who qualify, but the spots may not last long!

SARAH HOLLENBECK HAS BEENLOOKING INTO THIS ALL DAYLONG.WHY THE OPEN SPOTS MAY NOTLAST LONG.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage