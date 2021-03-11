Hackers Get Access To Security Cameras At Jail

Alex Torres-Perez was at the Madison County Jail learning new information about a cyber attack.

In madison county.

We are learning new information about a cyber attack at the madison county jail.

The sheriff's office says hackers got access to information and images that are not generally available to the public!

Waay 31's alex torres-perez joins us live from the jail.

She has more on what the sheriff's office is doing to address the issue.

Alex?

The cyber security engineer says hacking is always a risk when using an outside security company - and there's only one way to make sure you're