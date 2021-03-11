Competitive housing market nearly impossible for first-time buyers

Real estate experts say the low inventory and steady increase of housing prices could keep first-time buyers out of the market.

FIRST-TIME BUYERS SAY IT'S NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO GET IN THE GAME.

2020 BROUGHT REBECCA RANDOLPH AND HER HUSBAND LOTS OF EXCITEMENT. THEY BOTH BECAME PARENTS AND FIGURED IT WAS TIME TO BUY A HOME FOR THEIR GROWING FAMILY. We've been pre-approved.

THEY BOTH BECAMEPARENTS AND FIGURED IT WAS TIMETO BUY A HOME FOR THEIR GROWINGFAMILY.We’ve been pre-approved.

We havethe down payment.BUT HER EXCITEMENT WAS HALTED BYTHE UNEXPECTEDLOW INVENTORY.This isn’t as fun as we thoughtit was gonna be.

There’s nothingout there!WHEN YOU LOOK AT INVENTORY INLEHIGH ACRES, WHERE SHE WANTS TOGO, THERE WERE ONLY 229 NEWLISTING AS OF LAST MONTH.

ANDTHE OPTIONS AREN’T IDEAL FOR AFIRST-TIME BUYER.Really old, or just kind of outof our budget.

And like, if we buy this house, and something happens to it, we're kind of screwed, because we just put all of our money into this house. I've never been so frustrated in all my life with the current real estate market. ADRIAN WARING WITH PRICELESS REALTY IN CAPE CORAL HAS BEEN IN THE BUSINESS FOR 20 YEARS AND SAYS HE'S NEVER BEEN THIS OVERWHELMED TRYING TO MATCH CLIENTS WITH HOMES. Right now, if I take everything in Fort Myers, Lehigh, and Cape, combine them, combine them together, that's still not as many houses that should be for sale in just Cape Coral. LAWRENCE YUN, CHIEF ECONOMIST WITH THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS SAYS THE BOOMING MARKET COULD HAVE LONG-TERM EFFECTS FOR NEWCOMERS LIKE RANDOLPH AND OTHER MILLENNIALS AND EVEN BLUE-COLLAR WORKERS WHO JUST CAN'T COMPETE WITH CASH OFFERS FROM EXPERIENCED BUYERS. Raising prices much faster than people's income growth, which could possibly choke off some potential first-time buyers. YUN SAYS FIRST-TIME BUYERS HAVE A COUPLE OPTIONS IN THIS MARKET. BUY THAT FIXER-UPPER AND SELL IT LATER.

OR IF THEY’RE NOT THEFIXER UPPER TYPE LIKE