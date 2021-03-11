Concert canceled, students pepper-sprayed at UMES

Where some serious questions and concerns plague the university of maryland eastern shore -- over how college authorities handled a disorderly situation during a homecoming concert.

Lenita -- students are still angry and upset about how campus police used pepper spray on crowds at the concert.

Right behind me -- is where all of this unfolded last night.

At a press conference earlier today -- the vice president of student affairs -- as well as the chief of police -- attempted to explain their actions.

They say -- it was all in an effort to keep students safe.

Track 1 this video -- sent to 47 abc by a a concert goer -- shows the chaos which erupted thursday night -- outside of the university of maryland eastern's shore's athletic center.

Hip hop group -- migos -- was the concert headliner -- of homecoming weekend's biggest event.

But that anticipation -- turned to anxiety -- because of technological issues -- while checking tickets.

It's just a situation that created you know a back log because technology wasn't in place to make sure it happened.

Track 2 vice president of student affairs -- michael harp -- said because of those issues -- ticket takers started using only one entrance -- which created a bottle neck effect for patrons entering the building.

Chief of u-m-e-s police -- mark tyler -- says because of the resulting congestion -- police were called in to assist.

When that path was narrowed, the crowd kind of massed the front door and started pushing against that, police were called in.

Officers attempted to spread that crowd out to make it more safe for those students but they continued to push those doors until those doors were breached.

Track 3 and tyler explains -- police reacted -- in an effort to calm down the crowd-- once the crowd pushed through the barrier, or pushed through the front door, and entered the lobby area it became an unsafe situation and pepper spray was deployed as a means to disperse that crowd and make it a more safe environment.

Track 4 when asked if there was another way to clear the crowd-- the response-- it's a less lethal option and it's usually the most operationally sound to disperse a crowd.

<track 5 many discussed their concerns over social media-- and many were still fuming today about how they were treated.

A senior at u-m-e-s -- jonathon morris said he was walking up to the concert when the commotion broke out.

It was bad, i saw students rolling around on the ground pepper sprayed in the face, students crying, even cops coughing from the pepper spray.

Track 6 another former student at u-m-e-s drove all the way from baltimore -- and explains what she experienced.

We're sitting there waiting like all this time and police come in there with these huge guns and dogs and everything and then they tell us like the concert is cancelled.

All that was extra like we're not a army, it's a college like seriously that was unnecessary.

Track 7 and spite the angry reactions from many students -- harp assures students, parents, and the community -- they will actively work to prevent something like this -- from happening again.

We'll grow from this situation, we'll learn from this situation, and then we'll move forward now in terms of the concert -- we are told that everyone who purchased tickets will be refunded -- not just the students.

As of 3 p-m -- fewer than three hundred ticket-holders still needed to be refunded.

We're told the university plans to reschedule the concert.

Although the best case scenario would be to have migos back to perform -- school officials admit -- they can't promise it will happen.

