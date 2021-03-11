Man arrested for letting a 10-year-old drive a minivan

Deputies say the 10-year-old drove on Highway 60 for about a mile before deputies caught up with them and arrested the 34-year-old.

At four... a man is in jail-- accused of letting a 10- year-old drive down the highway.

The child was spotted driving here -- on u-s 60-- from the gas station at highway m-m... all the way to the alpine village mobile home park.

That's about a mile.

Leigh-- usually when you're cruising down the highway and you see a minivan-- you expect to see a mom or dad behind the wheel.

But imagine looking into a minivan and seeing a 10- year-old driving a van with a grown man in the passenger seat.

That happened yesterday morning.

People we spoke with were surprised that no one got hurt.

"it could have been terrible.

And that kid would have had to live with that for the rest of his life."

Linda ewald lives in the alpine village mobile home park-- where deputies arrested a man for letting a 10-year-old drive on the highway.

"i think it just shows irresponsibility.

I'm not surprised at it happening from this park, because as long as i've lived here, i've been here almost ten years, people do it all the time."

She says it's frustrating to watch adults let unlicensed children get behind the wheel.

"you can't say anything, because they're already gone before you realize what's happening."

Deputies say they don't know how fast the 10-year-old was driving-- but the speed limit on this section of highway 60-- is 60 miles an hour.

"now that's not responsible.

I mean, as an adult, what are they thinking.

Or are they even thinking?"

"you shouldn't let a ten-year- old drive a van, to the store."

You might see 16-year-old kristion lobb on the highway.

She says she waited until she was 15 to learn how to drive.

"well i mean, i've seen 10-year- olds drive.

But that's usually on a farm."

Driving on the highway is a different story.

"i would probably call the cops because that's not responsible, and you can get in really big trouble for that."

"where were they, on 60 and mm?

Oh my god.

That's just."

Ewald says she's concerned about her family's safety.

"i got a little grandson that comes over, and is it safe for him to even play out in the front?

He's six years old, they won't let him out in the front yard by himself."

Luckily-- other drivers got on the phone and called 911 to let deputies know what was going on.

No one was hurt-- and the passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants.

We're waiting for prosecutors to file charges-- at that point we'll learn the man's name and hopefully find out why he put a kid behind the wheel.

Deputies say the man is facing charges of child endangerment-- and allowing an unlicensed driver to get behind the wheel..

He's not the child's father-- and deputies say she's now safe in her mother's custody.

