What To Wear - Hip Chick - 2/17/17

[?] >> joy: can you believe this weather outside?

Doesn't it make you feel all jazzed up for spring already?

Well, hip chick will make you feel as jazzed as you feel with this.

It's a bright pink raspberry cut out sleeve top.

It's beautiful detail on the bell sleeves and ties at the v neck line, which gives it a touch of class.

We paired it with the classic pant capri pants.

They just slip on, so there's no wrinkles at the waist, which i love.

Sonia and company from hip chick will be at the kgbx women's show tomorrow,