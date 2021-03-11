Merced County storm updates, resources

Merced County Emergency Officials are warning those in Merced County to stay clear of the Merced River this weekend, saying flows rates could reach rates not seen since 1997.

The wind and rain are picking up in merced county.

Officials are warning residents to prepare for possible flooding.

They're worried the merced river could reach rates not seen since 19-97.

team coverage- stef: we have live team coverage... a-j fox will give us the latest details on the rain.

But first let's go to our megan rupe... she's live in merced.

Megan-- how are people preparing?

merced rain-live intro megan: hey evan and stefani, it is windy out here and raining pretty good now.

Those in the communities of cressey, snelling have already been stopping by firestations like this one to pick up sandbags.

While emergency officials warn everyone to stay clear of the merced river this weekend.

Megan: officials say the river flows could reach 7,000 cubic feet per second... that's due to the storm and releases from lake mc-clure.

Officials say, the lake is quote "in excess of 90 percent of its total capacity."

Today residents have been picking up sandbags to protect their homes... saying they haven't seen rain like this in decades.

Emergency officials say, they had one issue that affected the area off merced falls road... friday, those officials went door to door in cressey... livingston... and snelling... to make sure residents are ready, just in case.

Sheriff vern warnke, merced county: right now it's raining we're dealing with the rain there's no dangers of anything; any flooding issues that may pop up pop up we're handling that in a matter of minutes so that's why you see all of the preparedness amy williams-johnson, atwater resident: i know we need the rain but i think we can lay off the prayers for a while; i think we've just been praying for rain for so long that he's answered them haha megan: again, officials say there hasn't been any danger yet... they are urging people to sign up for merced county's emergency alert system.

Live in cressey, megan rupe... ksee24 local news that matters,