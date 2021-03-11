Morning... the virginia general assembly has been taking strides to combat the opioid crisis in the state.

Recently a bill was passed for the needle exchange program... which will cut down on the diseases... seen associated with addiction.

Nick: they have also required doctors to check the prescription monitoring program for anyone given a prescription for more than seven days.

Whag's sierra fox has more on the small steps that are huge in fighting the opioid epidemic in virginia.

<<sierra fox stand up: in the state of virginia, heroin overdose deaths have surpassed proves how much of a problem it is in the commonwealth.

Lauren cummings: "last year we ended the year with 30 overdose deaths, 125 nonfatal overdoses.

This year we are at seven overdose deaths and we are at 19 overdose injuries."

Sierra fox reporting: this is more than double the overdoses from the same time last year in the northern shenandoah valley.

Officals say the higher numbers are due to an increase in the number of cases where heroin has been laced with fetanyl.

Lauren cummings: "studies have shown there's a 20 minute window after an overdose that someone is receptive to going into treatment and to finding help and we're trying to find them in that twenty minute window."

Sierra fox reporting: the northern shenandoah substance abuse coalition's number one goal is to get more people into treatment to recieve the help they need... lauren cummings: "we need to start treating these people early on instead of just throwing them into jail.

These are people suffering from a disease and the answer is not locking them up."

Sierra fox reporting: to help combat the epidemic, the coalition partners with northwestern community services to provide treatment incorporating peer support specialists.... bryon johnson: "i'm here so they can see it's possible."

Sierra fox reporting: meet bryon johnson (bre-on)... he has been clean for six years now and has turned his pain into a passion to help others... bryon johnson: "it's like me diving right back into the gutter or diving right back into my pain.

I'm going into that place everyday and i'm trying to show them a way out.

They may not coming out the same way i came out, but i'm letting them know there is a way."

Sierra fox reporting: officials say this method is proven to work since peer support specialists can relate and know what addicts are actually going through... bryon johnson: "people kind of gravitate towards me because i don't judge them and i know what it's like to be judged."

Bryon johnson: "i give a message of hope and encouragement and i let them know they can do it."

Lauren cummings: "we have seen how much of a tremendous impact that he is having on our participants and the drug court.

It's often said that it's someone who is going through been through addiction can keep the person who is in active addiction honest."

Sierra fox stand up: the coalition has applied for a grant to fund a peer program that would mobilize the peer support specialists in the community to places like hospitals and jails to speak with victims of addiction... reporting in winchester, sierra fox, whag news.

>> michella: the northern shenandoah abuse coalition is currently working to add the first detox center to the