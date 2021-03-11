Two Arrested in Drug Bust

(--brenna--)two wichita falls men are in jail after a traffic stop ended in a drug arrest.officers say 49- year-old olan robison and 46- year-old edward harrell were arrested last thursday night around 9:30.they say an officer pulled over their vehicle for expired registration on kell blvd west and travis.officers say the registration decal had been altered.police say robison had a possible outstanding warrant and neither had a vaild driver's license.the car was impounded and during the inventory search officers say a bag containing about 13 grams of meth was found.the two men were arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.robison's bond is set at 75 thousand dollars and harrell's bond is set at 80 thousand dollars.