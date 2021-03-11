SU Women's Team Breaks Attendance Record: 2-20-17

NewsChannel 9's Beth Cefalu is at SU, after last night's women's basketball game against Notre Dame.

A big victory at the Carrier Dome even without a win.

The syracuse women's basketball team lost against notre dame yesterday -- the were still celebrating the record attendance in the stands... jennifer: newschannel 9s beth cefalu joins us live from the dome with details... beth do we know how many fans filled the dome last night?

Beth: dan and jennifer -- over 11 thousand, a school record here at syracuse university... the former record was for a little over four thousand tickets in a game against connecticut -- five years ago.

So pretty much shattered that record.

And up until yesterday the women's team was on an 18-game winning streak... they lost to notre dame by five points yesterday.

But with history attendance -- it's safe to say the team still feels like winners this morning... dan and jennifer?

