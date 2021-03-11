5pm Lexington 10,000th COVID Vaccine 03.10.2021

5pm COVID Healthcare One Year Later 03.08.2021
ABC 36'S ALEX KING SPOKE WITH A U-K E-R NURSE WHO SAYS THE PANDEMIC'S BEEN INCREDIBLY DIFFICULT TO HANDLE...BUT NOW, HE FEELS LIKE..
Vax.jpg the health department in lexington has now vaccinated 10- thousand people.
89-year-old helen was number 10,000.
She was one of more than 800 people vaccinated at consolidated baptist church yesterday.
Many of those people were in group 1-c...and getting their first dose.
Helen shared why she chose to get vaccinated with kevin hall from the health department.
"her reason for getting it was simple: she doesn't want to get covid.
What easier, more perfect reason than that to get the shot?"
Hall says he's noticed a lot of people wanting to get their shot recently after the c-d-c announced new guidance.
Under those suggestions...fully vaccinated people can gather with other fully vaccinated people without masks while indoors.
