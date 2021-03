COVID scare: Low footfall at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu

Kathmandu's famous Pashupatinath Temple witnessed low footfall of saints and devotees due to COVID-19 scare ahead of 'Maha Shivaratri' festival.

Earlier, a large number of devotees and saints used to visit the temple on the auspicious occasion.

Over 270,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Nepal.