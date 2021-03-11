Woman Fears Return to Home Country After Reaching US

She left her country for her children’s safety.

We continue our coverage of the immigration policy change.

As steven sarabia mentioned before the break he spoke with a woman stepping foot on u-s soil for the very first time.

He joins us live in the newsroom.

Steven what did she have to say about today's events?

Today we met cindy ramirez on the other side of the border fence in hidalgo county.

She tells us her fears of returning home out weighs the fear of deportation.

Clutching her son... cindy ramirez tries to catch her breath... cindy ramirez - undocumented immigrant "i'm asking for help."

She say they just crossed the rio grande... neither of them have documents.

The mother and child aren't the only one on this journey.

Cindy ramirez - undocumented immigrant "i'm 37 weeks pregnant."

We wanted to know if she knew what was happening with the immigration policy in the u-s.

Cindy ramirez - undocumented immigrant "we are afraid... but realistically the situation is very difficult in our country... i have no choice."

Her fear of going back home... greater then being deported.

Cindy ramirez - undocumented immigrant "i didn't want to waste any more time in honderous."

Her reason for leaving.... her children's safety.

Cindy ramirez - undocumented immigrant "there a lot of crime, the gangs they come and take children to join them."

Her journey from central american started just over two weeks ago, on february first... "after 20 days of being on the road she was finally able to cross into the us however she was stopped by this."

With the border fence reaching as far as the eye can see... she asked us if we could call border patrol.... so we did... and waited with her till they arrived.

With little possessions cindy holds on to hope with a piece of paper.

On it, her father's who she says is somewhere in the u- s.

Cindy ramirez - undocumented immigrant "im going to go see my father but he doesn't know im coming, i don't know where he is but i have to call him."

Despite today's announcements she's hopeful she her son, and her unborn baby will be allowed to stay here in the u-s.

We also asked cindy if she ever considered trying to come to the u-s legally... she says she has no idea how.

Live in the channel five newsroom steven sarabia channel five news at 10.

