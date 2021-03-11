Vigo Parks 2-21-17

Tank.money is tight in vigo county.but as tight as it is..county officials have identified..

A few outdoor locations ..that could benefit from additional money.

((mechell))that includes... updating some of the... neighborhood parks.it's tonight's top story.alysssa andrews...joins us... from the newsroom with more.alyssa... ((alyssa))mechell and mike.one of those investments you mentioned will be put into redesigning lee fields park.

And that means a lot to some residents i spoke with who will have a say inthis park's redesign.lee fields park is located on ferguson hill in sugar creek township.spreading over seven acres, it's been under the care of the vigo county parks and rec department since 1975.but this neighborhood park hasn't gotten much financial attention since then.so now for the county to allocate thousands of dollars for this park's redesign is a big investment in the west terre haute community.that's why the parks department wants the people who live there to be a part of that process.

<< kara kish - superintendent, vigo county parks department: "this is a lot of money.

This is $100,000 in tax dollars that's going to improve this community.

So you're going to see greater recreational opportunities, and lots of recreational needs are going to be met through this park.

An increase in property values."

>>((alyssa))this method of involving the community in the park's redesign process has worked out well for vigo county in the past.georgia & ida smith park was also redesigned a couple of years ago.

It's an award-winning park that incorporated community input.

((mechell))alyssa...do you know what else...this money will be used for... and will it all go to...re-designing lee fields park?((alyssa))not the entire $100 thousand.this summer will just be the start with lee fields park.then in the fall, they'll move on to updating south seventh street park.mechell.

Mike.

