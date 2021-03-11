Ernst stops in QC

Jim:senator joni ernst touched on some of president donald trump's controversial plans during a stop in davenport today.she addressed the repeal of the affordable care act and u-s relations with russia.tiffany:the republican began her day in maquoketa -- eventually making her way to davenport to talk with members of gilda's club of the quad cities.it was part of her third yearly 99- county tour..her visit to our area is tonight's top story.

Local four's gretta patrick joins us in our newsroom... with more on her grettajim, tiffany... we talked to senator joni ernst on a number of issues from repealing obamacare to trump's first month in office... she said while she's been supportive of some of trump's policies... she's not afraid to stand up against (nats) senator joni ernst started her tour of the area with a veteran's round table in maquoketa... that event was heavily protested.

(sen.

Joni ernst / (r) iowa) what i want to see out of these tours is productive discussion with everyone involved, so i can actually go back to washington d.c., and make sure that what i'm doing is in the best interest of iowans.she ended her day with a discussion at gilda's club of the quad cities... a cancer support community.... ernst tried to reassure people concerned about the republican-led effort to repeal the affordable care act and what it could mean for those pre-existing conditions.

(sen.

Joni ernst / (r) iowa) i've had a dear friend with a very young child that was diagnosed with leukemia, we want to know that now that's a pre-existing condition if they have experienced cancer.

So we want to make sure that if there is a pre existing condition, they're still able to get coverage.

Ernst also spoke about president trump's first month in office... she pointed out how he's been focused on fulfilling his campaign promises quickly...but that she disagrees with him on one important topic.... u-s relations with russia.

(sen.

Joni ernst / (r) iowa) i think the president needs to be much more firm when it comes to russia.

We should not have a nation like that getting itself involved in election processes, they are turning out to be an adversary, and provoking our military.senator ernst said going forward she would support president trump where she agrees with him... but she isn't afraid to take on his administration in areas where she disagrees with him.

(sen.

Joni ernst / (r) iowa) i was a member to a letter of several other members, and we pushed the administration on this, and i'm okay with pushing the administration warranted.

Grettaernst will be back in our area this thursday... she'll be visiting muscatine as part of her 99-county tour... in the newsroom, gretta patrick.