VA Clinic Looking for Volunteers

Votes to pass it.

Its been about 3 months since the v-a clinic on ambassador opened--now the clinic says they're in need of help to serve those who served us.the clinic is looking for volunteers who are passionate about making sure veterans have a good experience on their medical visits.there are 2 different shifts to sign up for-- 7:30 a-m to 12 noon or 12 noon to 4:30 p-m , 5 days a week.the clinic is encourages the public to volunteer--even if you can't be available all 5 days.to sign up-- call 232- congressman clay