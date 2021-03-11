Mean Beaten to Death

Little rock police -- investigating a homicide at this hour -- that left one man dead.

The murder happened at a house just before eight o'clock along the 28-hundred block of south broadway.

Fox 16's stephanie sharp -- live at the scene with more on the victim and a possible suspect.

((stephanie)) (lt.

Steve mcclanahan / little rock police department) "we want to make sure people that in the community know our person of interest is in custody, we don't believe there's any reason for people in the niehgborhood to be concerned about having a killer on the loose, it's still unfortunate for this individual that we had this homicide here in little rock."((stephanie)) ((stephanie)) ((kevin)) here are the answers we have at this hour -- to our crime questions.... police do have a person of interest in custody.

She was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

The crime itself -- is not random in nature.

There is no immediate threat to the public.

And no need for you -- if you live near the area -- to take action.

