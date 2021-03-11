Zip Code Mortality Can Where You Live Impact Life Expectancy

(18 NEWS) - A study by the Finger Lakes Health Agency takes a deep look into these health statistics throughout the Southern Tier.

After breaking down this information, 18 news reporter michelle ross reveals if your zip code can predict your life expectancy and cause of death.

Can where you live determine how long you'll live?

Can it also determine what you'll likely die from?

Let's be real - not many people enjoy talking about death, but i met with nearby county representatives to find out if a resident could answer these questions.

In a study by the finger lakes health systems agency, from 2012 to 2014, the average life expectancy in steuben county is 77.5 years old.

Darlene smith: "by zip code where you live, it may be different, so in other words, residents in corning are probably going to live a little bit longer than residents in bath, so the zip codes impact that."

The life expectancy for the 14810 zip code, which is bath, is 74.9 years.

The highest for the county - savona...zip code 14879 is 79.1 years.

The disparity is even greater in chemung county.

Elmira had both the highest and lowest life averages with zip code 14901 at 73.2 years and zip code 14905 at 79.6 years.

Research proves that poverty level and education directly influence these numbers.

Darlene smith: "those who live in poverty, have a lower socioeconomic status, tend to not be able to get to the doctor as much, don't go to the doctor as much, don't maintain healthy lifestyles, don't do the preventative care and just do things that will help extend their lives."

And according to the centers for disease control and prevention, education impacts this too.

It says those aged 25 without a high school diploma can expect to die nine years earlier compared to those with college degrees.

For schuyler county the average life expectancy is 77.9.

And just over the border in pennsylvania, tioga county is 78.1 with bradford county at 78.7 years.

Both of these numbers reflect the latest year on record - 2013, according to healthdata.org.

Now what about leading causes of death?

Can a resident from any of these five counties make an education guess on what they'll die from?

Darlene smith: "heart disease and cancer."

Marcia kasprzyk: "heart disease... cancer will take over."

Robert page: "heart disease... and cancer."

Thomas carman: "cancer and cardiac-related deaths are neck and neck."

Michelle ross: "after meeting and speaking with all of these individuals, it might not surprise you that these local leading causes of death happen to align with our national leading causes of death."

In the united states, heart disease counts for one in every four deaths according to the cdc.

Robert page: "there are so many different diagnoses for heart disease, for example, that it's very difficult to break it down into so many categories that it would be meaningful, so we just use heart disease as an umbrella term for many different conditions."

Same thing applies for cancer.

All different types of cancer fall under that category.

And what are some things that contribute to these leading causes of death?

Thomas carman: "some of that we can contribute to genetics, but that by far is not the case of the majority of those incidents."

Marcia kasprzyk: "i always think of it in three buckets.

The first bucket is your genetics.

You can't do much about that.

That does have some affect on it.

The other is your economics and where you were born into, and the third is behaviors."

Behaviors like consuming fast food often, are you getting enough exercise?

Do you smoke cigarettes?

These are everyday decisions that you are responsible for... that you have authority over.

Karen murphy: "healthy eating, eating low-sodium foods, decreasing your fat intake, maintaining preventative checks with your cholesterol."

Marcia kasprzyk: "so, the yes you are.

Yes, you can control it more than you think.

Everybody always blames a lot things on genetics, and yes, you can't change them and you are who you are, but you are the one that's making the choices of how active you are, whether you're going to smoke or not, what you're going to eat everyday.

You know, you have control over that."

In relation to the leading cause of death being heart disease, february is american heart month... a great time to change bad habits and make small changes to extend your life expectancy and reduce your chances of dying from heart