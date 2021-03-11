Stevens High basketball team seniors are all Lakota

Senior core of the Raiders team is Lakota but they believe they are part of a bigger team.

With one of the best records in the state, the seniors on the stevens high school boys basketball are filled with pride in their accomplishments.

But another kind of pride is also welling.

For the first time in anyone's memory all six seniors are native american.

Stewart huntington went to take a look and found that lakota pride ... and raider pride ... added together might be stronger than the sum of their parts.

Ehakela cummings stevens senior>> here at stevens it's a predominately white school so it's like really cool to see all the seniors hear the native american it's something that's never happened here at stevens before and i don't know if it'll ever happen it's stevens again.

I hope it does.

We're really proud of that.

Huntington>> jacob martin, ehakela cummings, takoda ghost bear, andrew cottier, jordan lawrence and mason archambault are the senior core of the raiders squad.

They draw enthusiastic fans grey day>> we are the raiders.

Mighty mighty raiders.

Huntington>> and say they are honored to represent their heritage.

Jordan lawrence stevens senior>> i know all six of us take pride in where we're from.

It's a great history we have a lot of ancestors and we kind of want to make them proud i'm from standing rock sue tribe so i take a lot of pride in that and i'd like to represent them well.

Huntington>> but they also appreciate that they are part of a bigger team and school community.

Andrew cottier stevens senior>> everyone except each other here at stevens it's a great school to be at everybody except each other it doesn't matter the color of your skin or what race you are.

Huntington>> something echoed by their coach.

Chris stoebner stevens boys basketball coach>> there's no doubt it's a unique situation particularly for stevens to have six native americans as seniors.

But the biggest thing with our team is we've got a lot of kids from different backgrounds different personalities but the one thing they all have in common is they all shoot for that same goal and that's what makes sports special in our basketball team in particular.

Huntington>> but even as the student athletes revel in the openness and acceptance surrounding them, some of their fans note a long road traveled.

Raymond hand boy mason archambault's grandfather>> most of their grandparents the natives were probably in boarding school yep so we came along way huntington>> do we have a long way to go?

Hand boy>> oh yeah never done.

Huntington>> stewart huntington, kota territory news.

Mp>> the stevens boys basketball team closes out its regular season schedule thursday against sturgis.