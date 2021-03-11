The Garden Guy - Seeds 101

C1 3 hi kentucky!

Mike o'rourke, "the garden guy" here.

When do you get your garden started?

People are antsy, and they're getting really sick of this weather; it's february!

You know what i'm going to really recommend?

If you want to do yourself a favor, or have your kids come along with you to do this, go to the nearest garden center and pick out some seeds that you're going to really like having in your garden this year.

Yeah, you can do it!

There are a couple of things i want you to really understand; go to the seed rack and take a look at what you're going to want.

If it's a vegetable garden, look at the back of the package and it will tell you how many days for germination and how long it's going to take before harvest.

If it's going to be a flower garden, the packages will tell you the same thing.

But the bigger the flower, the bigger the fruit, or the bigger the vegetable, the quicker they're going to germinate.

For instance, this sunflower seed is going to take about seven to fourteen days.

Let's do the math; what is seven to fourteen days from today?

Well it's going to still be a little too cold to take them outside.

When the plant gets to be about two to three inches, that's when you can safely plant them outdoors.

Now when it comes to frost, follow the full moon.

That's going to coming up on a later "garden guy" segment.

All i wan you to do right now is go to the garden center, have you or your kids pick out the seeds that want in your garden, and then get them all started now.

For abc 36, i'm mike o'rourke, "the garden guy."

Don't forget to watch me every wednesday right here on abc 36!

Time now is xxxxxxx we'll be back with more right after the break.