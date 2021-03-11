Central Falls to Far Northeast in First Round

Been a while since the central girls basketball team has played in the postseason... they haven't made the playoffs since 2010... but this season... they didn't just make the postseason... they hosted at that... central welcoming in far northeast... a battle of the warriors... let's jump to the second quarter... jayda walker towles drives through the middle for the runner... central up by two... but this was a back and forth affair... far northeast goes up by one on the long jumper... central would lead by three half half... then delany brown finds a wide open jacquelyn mitchell on the elbow... that's bounces off the rim but brown is there for the clean up... check out the power dribble and central's back up on top... up by five... later... walker towles navigates through the d and that's smooth of the glass... central still up... but far northeast not out of this one... kali copeland goes coast to coast... and far northeast and the grand junction girls see their season come to an end tonight at dakota ridge... the eagles