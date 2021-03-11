Sports 2-21 Andy Morgan

Has a madness like feel to it... 64 team brackets is part of it, but you never really know what to expect from a team when it's win or go home... that was the case across the state of texas tonight... we begin in class 6a... americas matching up with midland... 1st quarter, edward carlos with the lay- in... === then check this out... the alley oop jam by jamare gregg... take another look... no problem for the trailblazers tonight... they take care of business 71- 45... they get martin next.

The rest of 6a, not as lucky tonight... pebble hills, coronado, and el dorado all falling tonight... so americas will be the lone el paso team in the area round.

To some 5a action... burges hosting hanks for the bi- district championship... we open in the second quarter... the no- look pass from deion bauman to tristen newton... hoop and harm for 3 the old fashion way... === hanks really battled tonight... chuy mendoza high off the glass for 2... === but burges was too much tonight... mustangs get the win 55-44.

Paul gutierrez: there's no limit to these guys, especially once we start hitting our j's that we know we're used to, play the speed that we want to play.

They are very experienced guys.

We're not very old.

We only have one senior on that core, but they other guys are very experienced and knowledgeable about that game.

We are hoping to go pretty far this year.

Up next for the mustangs, #9 lubbock coronado.

The other 5a bi- district game was at del valle tonight... conquistadores hosting chapin... 2nd quarter, cris ramirez, 3-ball corner pocket... === this game was back- and-forth all night... 3rd quarter, matthew gregory, hop skip and a jump for the easy finger roll... === then it's andre carrillo with 2 off the fast break... carillo hit a 3 at the buzzer to give chapin the win... 65-63.

Some other finals to tell you about... san eli had all sorts of trouble with andrews tonight, 82- 39... fabens falls to fort stockton 73-48... tornillo also losing tonight, but check out anthony... watch out for the wildcats as they hammer morton 93-57.

As for the burges ladies... their season comes to an end tonight to the number one team in the state... amarillo advances 79-53.

Announcer: now time for our student athlete of the week, presented by subway... subway, eat fresh.

This week's athlete is el paso high swimmer victoria garcia... garcia closed out a tremendous career this past weekend at the state swimming finals, including a state title as a freshman... congrats victoria... if you would like to nominate a student athlete, please reach out to us via our website: el pasoproud.com... that student could win 5,000 dollars.

The new mexico state baseball team was pretty awful in 2015... just 11 wins for the entire season... then they put together one of college baseball's biggest turn-arounds in 2016, winning 34 games... and the expectation is they'll be even better this year... but they had their hands full today at texas tech... the aggies had no answer for former americas standout, orlando garcia who was straight fire today... bottom 6, that's a 3- run bomb for garcia, his 2nd of the season to put tech up 7-1... === the very next inning, garcia with the bases loaded... he's unloading them... grand slam for garcia... he finished the day 4 for 5 with those two home runs and 7 rbi's texas tech cruises today, 16-1 the final in lubbock.

All: back with a final look at your forecast...next.