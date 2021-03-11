4A basketball playoffs - 1st round

Need to talk.

[c4]east mountain view-vo dana yesterday...the 5a girls basketball playoffs got underway..

Tonight...4a takes center stage... and we already have a big upset...east knocks off top- seeded mountain view... the leopards take a 9-point lead....as lani talia-uli goes off for 18 points... but the bruins come all the way back...and when danja stafford gets the board and the bucket...we are all tied at 37..

East re-gains the lead...liana kaitu takes it strong...she had 13..

Mountain view down by 3...final seconds....jalissa briggs gets off a 3 for the tie at the buzzer...no good..game over..

Final 56-53...east will take on judge memorial in the quarterfinals.... dana legendary springville grad scott mitchell watching the red devils take on kearns..

The underdog cougars hanging tough for a while...carol lucero hits the running bank...this is a 5-point game in the 3rd..

But springville pulls away led by one of the best players in the state...savannah sumsion..

She goes for 25 points..

Final score 59-44...the red devils will take on timpview in the quarters... dana more 1st round playoff action...maple mountain going at it with hillcrest..

The huskies go down low to cara snowder...it gets stuck...and falls...she'll take it..

But the golden eagles were in control throughout this one..

Madelyne eaton taking it strong...she had 14 points... love the ball movement from maple mountain...what a pass from emily wing to karlee worthington...great look..

Final score 46-36...let's see who maple mountain will face in the quarterfinals... dana either box elder or corner canyon... the bees buzzing out to a fast start..

Emily issacson goes off glass...she had 18 points... then it's keslee stevenson draining the jumper from the top of the key... the chargers...playin g in their first playoff game ever...were led by jaden vaifanua's 27 points... but box elder holds on...stevenson with the 3- ball...she had 27 herself..

Final 69-62...skyline also moves on .....